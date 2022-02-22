MV Kalangala to suspend operations effective Friday 

ENTEBBE. Effective this Friday, MV Kalangala the only public vessel, plying the Entebbe-Kalangala route, will temporarily suspend operations to undergo annual mandatory docking inspection.

According to Mr Sadala Musoke, the chief executive officer, Nation Oil Distributors Ltd (NODL), a firm managing the vessel, when MV Kalangala sails to Kalangala on Thursday evening and returns to Entebbe on Friday morning, it will not go back.

“MV Kalangala will effective February 25,2022 suspend its normal transportation services between Entebbe and Kalangala for approximately a month to allow it have an engine overhaul as a mechanical prerequisite,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Mr Musoke explained that before taking the vessel to Port Bell –Luzira dry docking site, marine engineers will first fix some minor repairs at Nakiwogo Pier, which will take a week.

“During MV Kalangala’s absence, we shall provide an alternative vessel and details for its schedule will be availed as soon as the vessel starts its operations,” he said.

Because of its advanced technology, Mr Musoke said the new vessel, MV NODL will be able to make several trips daily unlike MV Kalangala which leaves Entebbe in the afternoon and returns the following day.

MV NODL carries more passengers, however, it doesn't carry heavy cargo including vehicles. This implies that those with vehicles will have to travel by road to Masaka, which is about 170 kilometers to connect to Kalangala using either MV Pearl or MV Ssese, which dock at Bukakkata landing site.

However, this route (Entebbe-Kampala-Masaka-Bukakkata-Kalangala) is longer compared to Entebbe- Kalangala route and travellers have to incur more expenses.

Mr Samuel Kiggundu, a transporter said government should consider procuring a ferry to purposely carry cargo along the Entebbe-Kalangala route.

“We currently have many private vessels plying the Entebbe-Kalangala route, but since all don’t carry heavy cargo and vehicles, we end up connecting to Kalangala through Masaka which is costly,” he said.

MV Kalangala was built in 2005, in fulfillment of President Museveni’s 2001 campaign pledge to the islanders.

The servicing of the vessel, which is technically known as annual docking survey helps to check the vessel’s operational safety status.