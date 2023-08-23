It's not too late to slow down effects of climate change – Dr Jane Goodall

World-renowned Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall has said that there is a need to delve into the complexities of the emerging high levels of deforestation in major chimpanzee habitats caused by extensive commercial development, so as to slow down the effects of climate change.

In her speech to hundreds of conservationists gathered at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on Tuesday, Dr Goodall said peaceful co-existence between humans and wild animals should start by saving animal habitats.

"Conserving forests for chimpanzees, as the umbrella species, also benefits all other animals. We may be intelligent and clever but intelligent creatures don't spoil the world and it's not too late to slow down the effects of climate change. Therefore, we shouldn't compromise the future of the young generation," she said.

Tourism Minister Col (Rtd) Tom Butime said the public lecture was timely as there are so many infrastructure development projects as well as extraction of minerals and other undersurface resources undertaken in the Albertine region which is the key habitat for chimpanzees.

''This topic creates an opportunity for us to compare notes again and focus on our future and what we can share with generations to come. You all know planet earth is a magnificent web of life woven together in a delicate thread of ecosystems and species that call it home,'' he noted.

“In this challenge, the theme of partnership for co-existence confirms we are privileged. Her (Goodall) groundbreaking work with chimpanzees has not only expanded our understanding of the animal kingdom but also ignited a global movement of conservation and co-existence,” the minister added.

The lecture was graced by other conservationists including; Ms Ann Rathmann, the ED Jane Goodall Institute USA, Mr James Byamukama, ED Jane Goodall Institute Uganda, Dr James Musinguzi, ED Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center( UWEC), and Dr Joshua Rukundo, ED Ngamba chimpanzee sanctuary among others.