Iteso cultural leader asks subjects to unite for development





Iteso cultural leader Papa Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot Etomeilenge has called upon his subjects living and working on foreign land to embrace teamwork and unity for socioeconomic development.

"I have told Iteso people to unite and work hard in their daily activities," he told a gathering at the launch of Iteso Entebbe Development Association which was combined with swearing in of its leadership at Fisheries Training Institute Entebbe.

Emolot also urged attendees to uphold cultural norms and traditional practices of Ateker, warning them against “adopting foreign cultural practices at the expense of the native values and norms.”

Further, the emorimor encourage leaders of the association join government and other rights activists to fight violence against women and girls in families to have peaceful families.

Part of the cultural leader’s tour is intended at mobilizing support towards the construction of the palace [Ere].

According to the emorimor, the land has been availed but funds for actual construction are lucking.

“But although the institution is lobbying government through the ministry of gender, labor and social development, this cannot stop the construction to commence since the architectural design is already in place,” he observed on Tuesday.

Tororo South lawmaker Fredrick Angura hailed the initiatives being spearheaded by the new cultural leader, specifically in identifying all the Ateker speaking people across the world with the emorimor’s recent visit to the Caribbean countries.

Entebbe municipality Division ''B'' LC3 chairperson Richard Ssekwendo appealed to cultural leaders to sensitize masses against early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

"We are happy that you have structures up to family level. My appeal is that you use them to sensitise the men to make sure that they play their role as heads of families because we are overwhelmed with the number of mothers joining single life," he said.