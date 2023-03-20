Jacob Oulanyah: Dead but alive in many hearts

Today marks a year since the former speaker of the 11th Parliament Jacob Oulanyah lost his life to cancer in the United States where he had been flown for specialised treatment.

However, messages shared in his memory across various platforms show that the man who died on March 20, 2022 may well be alive in the hearts of many lives he touched.

On Monday, several people including top government officials gathered for his memorial mass at All Saints Church, Nakasero in Kampala.

But before that, Oulanyah’s successor Anita Among had said: “We celebrate Oulanyah’s legacy and continue to be inspired by his passion for leadership of integrity.”

“Parliament will this week in our sittings honor a man who mentored, taught and inspired us through his life and work,” she said at Parliament on March 20.

Family members of the deceased former speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah participate in his memorial service at All Saints Church in Kampala on March 20, 2023. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

At the time of his death, Oulanyah was also the Northern Uganda vice chairperson for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

What some people said about Oulanyah on his death anniversary

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa: “We continue praying for you to rest in peace Rt Hon (Jacob Oulanyah).”

Ruth Nankabirwa, minister for energy and mineral development: “Our joys have been greater, our love has been deeper, our life has been fuller because we shared your moment. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are always with you. RT Hon Jacob Oulanyah. May your soul continue resting in peace.”

Diana Achieng, daughter to the late speaker Oulanyah: “Today am remembering dad and the great memories we shared. Dad is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much. Daddy my hero, an incredible man, noblest man, patriarch, leader, an exemplar, confidant, teacher, friend, the most courageous and resourceful man to the world RIP.”

Frank Tumwebaze, Minister of agriculture, Animal industry and fisheries: “An accomplished man he was. Never petty, never vague in speech & action, never insecure, never narrow minded, never a schemer & never a populist. His, was logic and reason, substance over form, issues not emotions, sharp arguments not sharp voices. Deep in all. Rest well Ladit!.”

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu: “I know my dear brother and friend Jacob (Oulanyah) is in a better place with Jesus Christ whom he accepted as his Lord and saviour before he called him home. His legacy remains alive forever.”