Jailed MP Ssewanyana admitted at Mulago - Ssenyonyi 

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana is critically ill and admitted at Mulago National referral hospital, the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has said.

This was confirmed on January 23, 2023 by the Nakawa West MP and NUP party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi.

Speaking to this reporter on Monday, Mr Ssenyonyi said Mr Ssewanyana whose health condition has deteriorated over time was "silently sneaked into the country’s national referral hospital from Murchison Bay at Luzira Prison."

According to Mr Ssenyonyi, preliminary medical information shows that the legislator has lung related issues, cannot walk or stand on his own and is in great pain and requires specialised medical care.

"Today we went to Mulago hospital in the morning to check on Hon Allan Ssewanyana. We understand he was secretly transferred there for treatment. When we got there, we were denied access to him. His lawyer, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was able to access him and he's in a worrying state. He needs better treatment than the one being accorded to him now," said the lawmaker.

He added: "It's a worrisome state for our colleague because we're told they found something with the lung. A couple of tests have been run and we're trying to have a good understanding," Mr Ssenyonyi remarked.

According to Mr Ssenyonyi, his counterpart "was just lifted [from prison] and dumped at Mulago where he cannot even access better treatment."

Monitor understands that Mr Ssewanyana is currently in one of the hospital rooms heavily guarded by security operatives.