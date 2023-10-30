Janet lauds Mulago women’s hospital

The First Lady and Minister of Education, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, has applauded Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital for offering excellent services.

The First Lady made the remarks at the weekend during a tour of the health facility in Kampala.

“I want to thank you on behalf of the nation for what you are doing and for providing the services that are truly excellent that I had no idea we had in this country,” Ms Museveni said.

She added: “We have a nation that has been rebuilt, a homeland that has systems to support our people that can provide services. I have no words for what walking through this hospital has done for me as a woman, a mother, and as a humble leader in the country to know that we are...rebuilding our nation and lifting it up.”

The First Lady urged the public to visit the hospital, instead of resorting to treatment abroad for services that are available in the country.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, said the hospital has a 450-bed capacity and the largest facility offering highly specialised services in Uganda and the region.

“It was constructed at a cost of $25.14 million by Arab contractors from June 2015 and completed in August 2018 and provides a wide range of specialised services such as maternal-fetal medicine, reproductive endocrinology...and neonatal intensive care,” Dr Aceng said.

She added: “The reduction in maternal mortality rates from 336 per 100,000 live births in 2016 to 189 per 100,000 live births in 2022, underscores the unwavering commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of our newborns.”

The Executive Director of the hospital, Dr Evelyn Christine Nabunya, said: “We are soon beginning an active In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) Unit with top-notch expertise that will be a centre of excellence within the region...We thank the leadership of the government… for identifying the unique gap in our society for women to be fully empowered.”