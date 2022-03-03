Mulago boss suspended, ordered not to leave Uganda without Atwine’s permission 

The Mulago hospital executive director, Dr Byarugaba Baterena, addresses the media at the hospital in Kampala on December 1, 2020. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA.

By  MONITOR REPORTER

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine has interdicted embattled Mulago National Referral Hospital executive director, Dr Byarugaba Baterana who was early this week arrested by State House Health Monitoring Unit on allegations of abuse of office, embezzlement, causing financial loss and fraudulent false accounting.
“Pursuant to section F-s and F-r of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021 you are hereby interdicted from duty to pave way for the investigations,” Dr Atwine said in a March 2 letter addressed to Dr Baterana, and added that he will receive half pay until the charges against him are cleared. 
Additionally, Dr Atwine said Dr Baterana will keep away from Mulago National Referral Hospital and shall not leave the country without her permission. 

