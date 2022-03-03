Mulago boss suspended, ordered not to leave Uganda without Atwine’s permission 

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine has interdicted embattled Mulago National Referral Hospital executive director, Dr Byarugaba Baterana who was early this week arrested by State House Health Monitoring Unit on allegations of abuse of office, embezzlement, causing financial loss and fraudulent false accounting.

“Pursuant to section F-s and F-r of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021 you are hereby interdicted from duty to pave way for the investigations,” Dr Atwine said in a March 2 letter addressed to Dr Baterana, and added that he will receive half pay until the charges against him are cleared.

Additionally, Dr Atwine said Dr Baterana will keep away from Mulago National Referral Hospital and shall not leave the country without her permission.



“You are therefore required to handover your work and office to the Deputy Director, Dr Rosemary Byanyima in accordance with section F-d (4) of the Public Service Orders and keep away from your duty station until you are advised otherwise. During the period of interdiction, you shall not leave the country without my written permission,” she added.

The amount of money unaccounted for at Mulago, investigators from the State House Health Monitoring Unit say, is Shs28.8 billion, based on preliminary findings.

In April 2021, the monitoring unit investigated the hospital and focused on the management of essential medicines and health supplies, human resource and finance over four years.

Investigators say they were tipped off by “numerous complaints” from hospital staff and concerned citizens about alleged gross mismanagement at the facility.



