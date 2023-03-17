Japanese national testifies against Sipapa

A Japanese national is one of the state witnesses who have testified against Charles Olimu alias Sipapa, in a case where he is charged with office breaking and theft.

In addition to the charges of robbery of up to Shs1.6 billion and jewellery from a South Sudanese official, for which he was committed to the High Court together with his wife Shamira Nakiyimba, Sipapa is separately charged with office breaking and theft.

Prosecution contends that on February 3, 2019, Sipapa broke into New Jack Ltd offices in Kisugu, and stole eight computers, four hard discs, one electronic dictionary, five filters, an electronic book, four canon batteries, a backpack, a laptop and cash worth up to Shs169 million.

Hearing of the case commenced on Friday at Makindye magistrate’s court, presided over by magistrate Esther Adikini. It had been postponed earlier this year because the first witness Atsushi Waada (Japanese national), was out of the country.

Waada, 50, a resident of Muyenga, who is also the proprietor of New Jack Company Ltd, appeared as the first prosecution witness and narrated how his company offices were broken into and property taken.

“I have never seen the accused because even in the camera footage I only saw a tall man whose face I couldn’t recognize because the recording was in black and white. However, police in October last year, called and informed me that they had caught the suspected person who had broken into my office, and this is my first time to see him,” Mr Waada said.

Prosecution led by Harriet Adong, contends that Sipapa’s fingerprints are the same as those of the person who broke into Waada’s office in 2019, and this is the reason he is before the court to answer.

However, during the cross-examination with defence lawyer Geoffrey Turwamusiima, Waada could not ascertain the exact amount of money that was stolen from his office, as the police statement he recorded stated a different amount from the court charge sheet.

He was also put on task to explain to the court why he doesn’t suspect his employees to be behind the robbery since the safe was just opened not broken into and two of the employees had keys to it.