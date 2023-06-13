Jinja City feels brunt of vendors’ eviction 





Residents of Jinja City are feeling the brunt of an ongoing eviction of street vendors and hawkers.

On May 17, Jinja City Council’s enforcement team embarked on an exercise aimed at bringing order to the business community.

On the same day, the street vendors woke up to an unusual sight of enforcement officers in the company of gun-wielding UPDF and riot police officers, which kept guard as their merchandise, including wooden boards, umbrellas, and stools, were being confiscated.

Mr Rajab Kito, the spokesperson of Jinja City Council, said there has been a trade disorder in the city, where “everybody just wakes up and starts selling things anywhere he or she wants”.

“But now, the city council is implementing the resolutions to restore trade order for the vendors in the market,” he said during an interview at the weekend.

Mr Kito added that because of the trade disorder, there is no revenue collection realised from the trading licences.

“Vendors inside the market say those outside block clients from accessing the market,’’ he said.

Mr Kito also explained that the operation does not only target street vendors, but also taxi drivers who have created many stages and blocked people from accessing shops and the market.

While Mr Henry Mujimba, the chairperson of Jinja Central Market, said they were “happy” with the operation, it has escalated insecurity, according to multiple residents interviewed for this story.

Jobless youths

The residents say the eviction has instead left many youths jobless, leading to spikes in insecurity in some parts of the city.

Mr Patrick Isiko, the chairperson of Buwenda Parish, said: “There is insecurity in some parts of the city, but people should also note that there is no development that comes without disruption.”

Mr Ibrahim Mutegule, a cobbler on Main Street, said while the operation is aimed at organising the business community in order for the city council to realise more revenue, it has resulted in increased insecurity.

“The youths who were surviving on the streets, through selling assorted items are now jobless and currently terrorising people in slum communities,” Mr Mutegule said.

Open market

Mr Vincent Mukisa, a chapati seller, urged authorities to gazette an open market day for some of the affected persons because some of them are servicing loans, adding that many people have incurred losses after their items were confiscated.

Ms Florence Akello, who vends food, said the situation is “bad” and that she doesn’t know how to raise school fees for her children.

Most affected persons have chosen to work at night when there is less crackdown by authorities. However, they are not making money because of few customers.

Mr James Mubi, the police spokesperson of Kiira region, said they have zoned Jinja City for quick response in case there are insecurity-related matters.

‘‘We have identified areas occupied by wrongdoers who attack people at night,’’ he said.