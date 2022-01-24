Let’s talk about eviction of vendors

Mr Eric Namungalu

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • During the lockdown, street vendors were unable to earn any decent income to keep their families going because there were no people on the city streets.
  • Government has yet to present any master plan on how these vendors will be accommodated.

On  January 17, Kampala Capital City Authorities and the Resident City Commissioner started effecting the eviction of street vendors.  
When the government closed several sectors of the economy in March 2020, several business persons were adversely affected and street vendors were no exception. 
During the  lockdown, street vendors were unable to earn any decent income to keep their families going because there were no people on the city streets.  The partial reopening of the economy provided some respite, but like other business owners, they found money hard to come by because of the recession that followed.

