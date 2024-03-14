Jinja road police boss suspended over ex-wife shooting 

Jinja road police commander has been suspended after he allegedly had domestic violence related issues that resulted into the shooting of his ex-wife two weeks ago.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Julius Ahimbisibwe’s ex-wife sustained injuries after the shooting.

In a message sent by the police director of Human Resource Administration, Brig Jesse Kamunanwire to all police units, SSP Julius Ahimbisibwe’s suspension is due to pending investigations.

Brig Kamunanwire replaced SSP Ahimbisibwe with Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Opio as the commander of Jinja Road Police Station.

SP Opio has been the DPC for Kagadi District.

SP Hussein Mugalura, who has returned from intermediate course, has been appointed Kagadi District Police Commander.

We were unable to get a comment from the spokesperson of the police about the matter since as a policy they no longer talk about internal changes.

According to sources, since the shooting, the Professional Standards Unit personnel have been seeking an opportunity to talk to SSP Ahimbisibwe to get his side of the story in vain.

Officers allegedly visited his home on Masaka Road but didn’t find him.

Incidents of senior police officers misusing their firearms is on the increase in the country.