Joe treks 132km on 45th birthday to save lives

PHOTO/ EMMANUEL MATOVU

Mr Beyanga notes that 71 percent of accidents are caused by careless and reckless driving. He urged all Ugandans to always consider safety and avert unnecessary road deaths

A group of 10 trekkers who set off from Kampala on Monday, heading to Bushenyi, Western Uganda under the Joe Walker campaign had by Thursday evening covered 132 km out of the targeted 320kms.
The Joe Walker campaign under the theme “Safe Roads, Save Lives”, is aimed at raising awareness about road safety.
Last night, the group led by Mr Joseph Beyanga, the head of radio Nation Media Group Uganda(NMG-U) slept in Masaka City. They resumed the journey today as they trek to Kyazanga Town along Masaka –Mbarara high way in Lwengo District where they plan to spend the night.

