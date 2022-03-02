More than 70kms covered in two days as Joe walks to save lives

The team making the 320km walk from Kampala to Bushenyi in the Joe Walker “Safe Roads Save lives” campaign have so far covered 72km. The walk that started on February 28 at the Monitor Publications Ltd headquarters in Namuwongo started its third day today, March 2nd.

Led by Mr Joseph Beyanga, the campaign seeks to raise awareness on road safety.

“We will make stops in Mpigi, Buwama, Lukaya, Masaka, Lyantonde, Mbarara, Bushenyi, creating awareness, drumming up one message; safe roads save lives,” Beyanga said before the start of the walk.

On the first day, the team walked 40km from Namuwongo to Mpigi before retiring for the day. Although many supporters were flagged off, the numbers dwindled as kilometres increased. Over 40 people started the walk on day one, but by the time they got to Kyengera where they had breakfast, the walkers were about 20 in number. The number shrunk further to 12 and those made it all the way up to Mpigi, including Pastor Micah Rwothumio, of University Community Fellowship, who will soon be turning 60.

The second day saw them walk a slightly shorter distance of 32km from Mpigi to Buwama and they were joined by other people. One of those who joined them on the second day was Isaac Kaahwa, a reporter with UBC.

“I saw the campaign on TV on Monday. Having heard about Joe Walker earlier, I decided to grab my bicycle and ride until I caught up with the team,” Kaahwa said. After getting a reflector jacket and other necessary items, he left his bicycle with the back-up team and walked with Beyanga and a couple of others.

“I am passionate about riding but having heard of this great cause I decided to spare some hours off my schedule to join the walkers,” Kaahwa said.

As they walk, the team stops to interact with school children, vendors on the road, boda riders, traffic officers and others. The walkers try to ensure they eat proper meals to fuel their bodies but that has proven to be difficult on some stops such as in Kamengo, and they have had to make do with substitutes.

Having made it to Buwama at 5pm on the second day, the team took an early break and shall resume the walk as they preach the message of keeping safe on the roads.

Authored by Mark Peter Sseggiriya



