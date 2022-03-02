More than 70kms covered in two days as Joe walks to save lives

Mr Joseph Beyanga takes a brief rest during his second day the Joe Walker “Safe Roads Save lives” campaign. PHOTOS/ MATOUV EMMANUEL

By  Guest Writer

The team making the 320km walk from Kampala to Bushenyi in the Joe Walker “Safe Roads Save lives” campaign have so far covered 72km. The walk that started on February 28 at the Monitor Publications Ltd headquarters in Namuwongo started its third day today, March 2nd.

