Joe Walker completes 300km road safety walk from Kampala to Fort Portal

Joseph Beyanga, also known as Joe Walker Tuesday afternoon completed his latest road safety walk, covering over 300 kilometers from Kampala to Fort Portal in less than 10 days.

At the conclusion of his journey started February 26, Joe was on March 5 joined by his wife Carol Byeyanga, fellow trekkers and a group of Uganda Pentecostal University students arriving to a cheering crowd.

Road safety campaigner Joseph Beyanga aka Joe Walker and wife Carol (C) gesture in Fort Portal City on March 5, 2024. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Upon reaching Fort Portal, the team proceeded to Tooro’s Karuziika Palace where they were received by kingdom officials led by Deputy Prime Minister Harriet Nyakake, along with city authorities led by Speaker Albert Ahebwa.

The welcoming committee also included Rwenzori West Region police commander James Ruhweza.

Beyanga explained that the primary purpose of his continued walks was “to raise awareness about road safety across the country.” He has previously made similar campaigns in metro-Kampala and distant areas like Bushenyi District and Mbale City.

"While on the road, we have seen abandoned vehicles, drivers speeding, others driving recklessly, and some roads have potholes. Surprisingly, people are driving as if there was no yesterday," he said as he decried recklessness.

Road safety awareness campaign walkers led by Joseph Beyanga are seen at the Tooro Kingdom's Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City on March 5, 2024. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Beyanga also expressed concern about challenges faced by law enforcement officers whose work is interfered by pressure from powerful individuals seeking to free traffic offenders.

“There is need to end intimidation against law enforcement officers, allowing them to carry out their duties in the interest of public safety,” he remarked before he also urged road users to “consider lives.”

Beyanga appealed to all leaders to spread the message of road safety to reverse- official figures which show hundreds die on Ugandan roads annually.

Rwenzori West Region police commander James Ruhweza disclosed that in 2023, the region recorded 175 fatalities on the road and acknowledged the increasing trend of road crashes as he commended Beyanga for the awareness campaign.

Road safety campaigner Joseph Beyanga arrives in Fort Portal City on March 5, 2024, together with other trekkers, following his road safety awareness walk covering over 300kms from Kampala City. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Stanbic Bank regional manager Mable Nsemere highlighted that their partnership with Beyanga is a response to their financial institution losing numerous clients to road accidents.

"If we continue losing them, we will not have clients to support our business in the future," she told Monitor.

Tooro Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister Harriet Nyakake pledged that the cultural institution will embark on a journey of continued public road safety awareness.

On Wednesday, Beyanga will have a series of activities in the city, including painting a Zebra crossing.