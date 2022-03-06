Joe Walker urges motorists to use roads responsibly

Mr Joseph Beyanga, the head of radio at Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), who is leading a group of trekkers making the 320km walk from Kampala to Bushenyi in the Joe Walker “Safe Roads Save lives” campaign has urged motorists to use roads responsibly to protect both travelers.

On Friday at exactly 9.30AM, the group reached Kyabakuza trading centre in Masaka City along Masaka-Mbarara highway and painted a zebra crossing.

''I have decided to paint a zebra crossing and raise awareness as one of the measures to ensure safety of the pedestrians on the road,'' he said, adding that motorists need to change their behaviour while driving on the road.

He said he wants pedestrians to be safe on the road as motorists slow down and let them cross safely. ''There is so much power in the wheels. So, let motorists use that power responsibly to ensure that every road user is protected and safe,'' he said.

He said 30 per cent of the victims of road carnage are pedestrians because of reckless driving and speeding by motorists.

The group set off from Kampala on February 28, heading to Bushenyi, Western Uganda to complete the 320km trek.

At 3.45PM on Saturday, the group arrived at Lyantonde Town where they spent a night before continuing with the trek.

''I am going all the way to Bushenyi District while raising awareness about road safety. It is important for you and me to be responsible on how we conduct ourselves on the road.”