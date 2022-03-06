Joe Walker urges motorists to use roads responsibly

Mr Joseph Beyanga, the head of radio at Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) together with other trekkers paint a zebra crossing at Kyabakuza, along Masaka-Mbarara road on March 4, 2022. PHOTO | ISSA ALIGA

By  Issa Aliga

What you need to know:

  • The group set off from Kampala on February 28, heading to Bushenyi, Western Uganda to complete the 320km trek

Mr Joseph Beyanga, the head of radio at Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), who is leading a group of trekkers making the 320km walk from Kampala to Bushenyi in the Joe Walker “Safe Roads Save lives” campaign has urged motorists to use roads responsibly to protect both travelers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.