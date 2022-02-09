Johnson & Johnson temporarily halts Covid-19 vaccine output

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Government has asked rich countries to release patent rights protection on Covid-19 vaccines so that African countries can start to manufacture them locally . PHOTO/courtesy

  • The facility in the Dutch city of Leiden halted output late last year, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the decision.

Johnson & Johnson has temporarily suspended production at a key plant manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

