Journalist named winner of EU human rights award

Ms Agather Atuhaire, a freelance journalist, has been announced the winner of the EU Human Rights Defenders Award 2023.

The award is given to a human rights defender who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of human rights in their community over a year.

Ms Atuhaire, who is a lawyer by profession, was recognised for highlighting many issues related to public accountability, particularly her expose of the controversial procurement of luxury cars for Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa last year, among others.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Kampala yesterday, Ms Karin Boven, the Netherlands Ambassador to Uganda, said Ms Atuhaire “ is a good example of the role an independent journalist can play in the fight against impunity and corruption’’.

“The exposure of this [Parliament luxury cars] issue led to attacks and threats against her life. In the past year she has also used social media platforms to expose mismanagement at the Law Development Centre and to hold to account the National Water and Sewerage Corporation for problems with its billing system,” Ambassador Boven added.

Ms Atuhaire said she was humbled by the award.

“This award comes at a time when I was thinking about taking a break from activism due to risks to depression. But then sometimes when I wake up and check thousands messages on my phone or social media about how my work is inspiring and helping them, I feel encouraged and energised to continue doing the work,” she said at the function held yesterday at the Residence of the Netherlands Ambassador in Kampala.

Ms Atuhaire had been nominated alongside Solomon Serwanjja; an investigative journalist and executive director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism, and Mr Richard Lusimbo; the director general of the Ugandan Key Populations Consortium.

Mr Jan Sadek, the EU Ambassador to Uganda, said the EU Human Rights Defenders Award, now in its 12th year, is a demonstration of the values of humanity they believe in.

Ambassador Boven said the 2023 award attracted 88 nominations but the team selected three names.