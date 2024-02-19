Journalists kicked out of army court hearing 28 NUP supporters' bail

Journalists have been ejected from Makindye-based General Court Martial where they had gone to cover hearing of bail applications by 28 detained supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) this morning.

Court chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe did not give any reasons for kicking out the journalists.

The suspects who have been on remand on charges of unlawful possession of 13 explosive devices following their arrest in December 2020 (during presidential campaigns) have had several of their bail applications dismissed before by the army court on grounds that their sureties are not substantial.

WATCH: The mother of Ibrahim Wandera, one of the detained supporters of former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias @HEBobiwine breaks down as she appeals to the state to release her son.

Wandera is one of the 32 National Unity Platform (@NUP_Ug) supporters battling… pic.twitter.com/ApIQraDTtP — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 17, 2024

The accused

The co-accused are Yasin Ssekitoleko alias Machete, Robert Christopher Rugumayo, Ronald Mayiga, Patrick Mwase, Simon Kijambo, Abdu Matovu, Richard Nyombi, Olivia Lutaaya, Ronald Kijambo, Sharif Kalanzi, Joseph Muwonge, Mesach Kiwanuka, Abdalla Kintu, Umar Emma Kato and Musa Kavuma.

Others are Ibrahim Wandera, Asbert Nagwere, Steven Musakulu, Jimmy Galukande, Paul Muwanguzi, Kenneth Kamanya, Sharif Matovu, Shafiq Ngobi, Davis Mafabi, Abdallah Hakim Gibusiwa, Livingstone Katushabe Kigozi, Swaibu Katabi, Obalai Siraji Mudebo, Joseph Muganza and Stanley Lwanga.

Bail grounds

Some of the grounds that the group had raised through their lawyer, Mr George Musisi, for consideration for their release include constitutional right to apply for bail, ready to abide by the release terms, and have substantial sureties. They also promised not to interfere with the state investigations and witnesses, if any, and that they have permanent places of abode within the jurisdiction of the court.

The group was arrested in Kalangala District while on the campaign trail of then presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.

Prosecution alleges that between November 2020 and May 12, 2021, in diverse areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Nateete and Kampala Central, the accused were found in possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices which are ordinarily a monopoly of the defence forces.

Mr George Musisi, one of the lawyers of NUP members (standing) during his submission at the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, on September 27, 2022. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

They were in April last year slapped with additional charges of treachery.