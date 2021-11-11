Judge orders sureties to produce Kirabo or pay Shs50m finegoes AWOL

The three sureties of Dr Mathew Kirabo, who is attached to Mulago hospital, have been ordered to produce him in court within one week’s time or pay Shs50m each to government.

Dr Kirabo is accused of killing his then girlfriend Desire Mirembe, who was a medical student at Makerere University.

In July 2015, Dr Kirabo allegedly took Mirembe to a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi and slit her neck with a surgical blade.

“If you don’t produce the person [Dr Kirabo], you will pay surety bond of Shs50m each and also hold you to produce him in court,” Justice Henry Kaweesa warned the sureties yesterday when the trial resumed.

The sureties include Dr Kirabo’s mother Emelda Wabulendo, his uncle Bernard Mbayo and a one Nelson, believed to be deceased.

The judge advised the sureties to work alongside police to ensure that Dr Kirabo is found.

“Kirabo must be produced in court on November 17. You have a responsibility to produce that person before court or the State turns on you,” the judge further warned.

Dr Kirabo’s lawyer, Mr Charles Dalton Opwonya, told court that he is not aware of the whereabouts of his client.

“I talked to his parents and made all efforts to reach out to him but his phones are off. May be he is sick of Covid-19 and may be admitted in hospital,” he said.

Ms Wabulendo told court that she last saw her son last week on his wedding day.

State Attorney Happiness Ainebyoona told court that government has put a lot of resources in the case, adding that court should set tough conditions and execute the bond of the sureties.

A warrant of arrest was also issued against Kirabo.

On Tuesday, the deceased’s family tasked police to find Dr Kirabo so that he faces the long arm of the law.