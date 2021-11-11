Judge orders sureties to produce Kirabo or pay Shs50m finegoes AWOL

Mathew Kirabo (R), the prime suspect in the murder of Makerere University student Desire Mirembe appears in Jinja Magistrate's court in the past. PHOTO BY DENIS EDEMA

By  JAMES KABENGWA  &  Jessica Sabano

In July 2015, Dr Kirabo allegedly took Mirembe to a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi and slit her neck with a surgical blade

The three sureties of Dr Mathew Kirabo, who is attached to Mulago hospital, have been ordered to produce him in court within one week’s time or pay Shs50m each to government.

