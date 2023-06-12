Judgment day set for Ham, DTB case

Kiggundu reasoned that an application he filed in 2021 is very urgent in nature and concerns important matters in the prudential regulation of the banking industry.



“We therefore request that the same be validated and fixed for hearing expeditiously as the justice of the case requires,” reads in part the letter received by the Supreme Court on June 12.



He alleges that DTB, through their lawyers, admitted to the issues regarding illegalities and failure of the Court of Appeal to hear the case.



However, this did not stop the court from issuing a judgement notice to all the parties to appear on June 13 for the judgement.



"Take notice that the judgement of this appeal has been fixed for the 13th day of June 2023. If no appearance is made by yourself, your pleader or by someone by law authorized to act for you, the judgement will be delivered in your absence," reads in part the judgement notice.



The appeal pending judgement before the Supreme Court followed a May 2021 decision of the Court of Appeal directing the matter to be heard afresh by the High Court.



This was after an October 2020 judgment in which Justice Peter Adonyo ordered DTB Bank to refund all the money deducted from Kiggundu’s accounts illegally.



The judge also ordered the bank to return all the securities which Kiggundu had deposited in the bank.



