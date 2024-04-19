Judiciary announces officer transfers, new registries

The Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu. PHOTO/courtesy

By  Precious Delilah

  • The Judiciary further noted that the Commercial Court has been bolstered with the addition of two Deputy Registrars and two Assistant Registrars

The Judiciary has transferred 29 judicial officers, including registrars, magistrates, and chief magistrates in a bid to improve access to justice and service delivery.

In a press release dated April 17, the Chief Registrar, Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu, said the transfers are normal in the service.

The announcement also unveiled the launch of two new registries aimed at enhancing the judiciary's functionality. The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) registry will coordinate programs related to innovations like small claims procedures, mediation, and plea bargaining. The Communications and Public Relations registry will manage the judiciary's communication functions and strengthen its public image as a people-centered institution.

Leadership for these new registries was has also been appointed. Ag. Registrar, James Ereemye Jumire Mawanda, will head the Communications and Public Relations department, while Her Worship Beatrice Stella Atingu will lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution department.

NO

NAME

CURRENT STATION

NEW STATION

                                                                  REGISTRARS

1

HW Kisakye Mary

Lukwago Kaitesi


Registry of Planning, Research

and Development

Registry of Magistrates’

Affairs & Data Management

2

HW Ereemye Jumire

James Mawanda


Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs

and Data Management

Registry of Public Relations

and Communication

3

HW Atingu Beatrice

Stella

Anti - Corruption Division

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Registry


4

HW John Paul Edoku

Commercial Court/Registry of

Planning, Research and

Development


Registry of Planning, Research

and Development

                                                                   DEPUTY REGISTRARS

5

HW Waninda Fred K.B  


Jinja High Court Circuit

Mbale High Court Circuit

6

HW Kaweesa Godfrey

Mediation Registry

Lira High Court


7

HW Ntalo Nasulu Hussein


Soroti High Court

Mukono High Court Circuit


8

HW Borore Julius

Kyaka

Masaka High Court

Commercial Court


9

HW Akullo Elizabeth

Ogwal

Mukono High Court

Registry of Magistrates’

Affairs and Data Management


10

HW Mukanza Robert

Mbale High Court

Jinja High Court Circuit

11

HW Didas Muhumuza

Criminal Division

Family Division 

12

HW Chemeri Jessica

Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs &

Data Management


Commercial Court

13

HW Khainza Eleanor

Mary


Mediation

Registry of Planning, Research

& Development

14

HW Sayekwo Emmy

Godfrey


Moroto High Court

Soroti High Court

                                                                  ASSISTANT REGISTRARS

15

HW Ssalaam Godfrey

Ngobi

Lira High Court

Criminal Division


16

HW Lubowa Daniel


Mubende High Court

Mediation

17

HW Okumu Jude

Muwone

Land Division

Commercial Court


18

HW Kyampaire

Dorothy 

Commercial Court

Jinja High Court

19

HW Ijang Maureen

Eunice


Family Division

Mukono High Court


20

HW Mubiru Nassif

Umar

Mukono High Court

Moroto High Court Circuit 


21

HW Namutebi

Christine Kellen


Masaka High Court

Land Division


22

HW Naluyima Rania


Mbarara High Court

Arua High Court Circuit

23

HW Namutebi Christa


Jinja High Court

Commercial Court

CHIEF MAGISTRATES

24

Abiti Samson Loum


Lira

Moyo

25

Adoko Joe Fay


Nwoya

Lira

26

Omara Innocent David


Moyo

Nwoya

MAGISTRATES GRADE 1

27

Bwambale Daniel Busathiro

Masaka

Alternative Dispute Resolution Registry

28

Subira Pheona


Kyazanga

Masaka

29

Nakibinge Latif



Kyazanga



