Judiciary announces officer transfers, new registries

The Judiciary has transferred 29 judicial officers, including registrars, magistrates, and chief magistrates in a bid to improve access to justice and service delivery.

In a press release dated April 17, the Chief Registrar, Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu, said the transfers are normal in the service.

The announcement also unveiled the launch of two new registries aimed at enhancing the judiciary's functionality. The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) registry will coordinate programs related to innovations like small claims procedures, mediation, and plea bargaining. The Communications and Public Relations registry will manage the judiciary's communication functions and strengthen its public image as a people-centered institution.

Leadership for these new registries was has also been appointed. Ag. Registrar, James Ereemye Jumire Mawanda, will head the Communications and Public Relations department, while Her Worship Beatrice Stella Atingu will lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution department.

The Judiciary further noted that the Commercial Court has been bolstered with the addition of two Deputy Registrars and two Assistant Registrars.

NO NAME CURRENT STATION NEW STATION REGISTRARS 1 HW Kisakye Mary Lukwago Kaitesi

Registry of Planning, Research and Development Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs & Data Management 2 HW Ereemye Jumire James Mawanda

Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs and Data Management Registry of Public Relations and Communication 3 HW Atingu Beatrice Stella Anti - Corruption Division Alternative Dispute Resolution Registry

4 HW John Paul Edoku Commercial Court/Registry of Planning, Research and Development

Registry of Planning, Research and Development DEPUTY REGISTRARS 5 HW Waninda Fred K.B

Jinja High Court Circuit Mbale High Court Circuit 6 HW Kaweesa Godfrey Mediation Registry Lira High Court

7 HW Ntalo Nasulu Hussein

Soroti High Court Mukono High Court Circuit

8 HW Borore Julius Kyaka Masaka High Court Commercial Court

9 HW Akullo Elizabeth Ogwal Mukono High Court Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs and Data Management

10 HW Mukanza Robert Mbale High Court Jinja High Court Circuit 11 HW Didas Muhumuza Criminal Division Family Division 12 HW Chemeri Jessica Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs & Data Management

Commercial Court 13 HW Khainza Eleanor Mary

Mediation Registry of Planning, Research & Development 14 HW Sayekwo Emmy Godfrey

Moroto High Court Soroti High Court ASSISTANT REGISTRARS 15 HW Ssalaam Godfrey Ngobi Lira High Court Criminal Division

16 HW Lubowa Daniel

Mubende High Court Mediation 17 HW Okumu Jude Muwone Land Division Commercial Court

18 HW Kyampaire Dorothy Commercial Court Jinja High Court 19 HW Ijang Maureen Eunice

Family Division Mukono High Court

20 HW Mubiru Nassif Umar Mukono High Court Moroto High Court Circuit

21 HW Namutebi Christine Kellen

Masaka High Court Land Division

22 HW Naluyima Rania

Mbarara High Court Arua High Court Circuit 23 HW Namutebi Christa

Jinja High Court Commercial Court CHIEF MAGISTRATES 24 Abiti Samson Loum

Lira Moyo 25 Adoko Joe Fay

Nwoya Lira 26 Omara Innocent David

Moyo Nwoya MAGISTRATES GRADE 1 27 Bwambale Daniel Busathiro Masaka Alternative Dispute Resolution Registry 28 Subira Pheona

Kyazanga Masaka 29 Nakibinge Latif



Kyazanga



