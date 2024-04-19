Judiciary announces officer transfers, new registries
What you need to know:
- The Judiciary further noted that the Commercial Court has been bolstered with the addition of two Deputy Registrars and two Assistant Registrars
The Judiciary has transferred 29 judicial officers, including registrars, magistrates, and chief magistrates in a bid to improve access to justice and service delivery.
In a press release dated April 17, the Chief Registrar, Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu, said the transfers are normal in the service.
The announcement also unveiled the launch of two new registries aimed at enhancing the judiciary's functionality. The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) registry will coordinate programs related to innovations like small claims procedures, mediation, and plea bargaining. The Communications and Public Relations registry will manage the judiciary's communication functions and strengthen its public image as a people-centered institution.
Leadership for these new registries was has also been appointed. Ag. Registrar, James Ereemye Jumire Mawanda, will head the Communications and Public Relations department, while Her Worship Beatrice Stella Atingu will lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution department.
The Judiciary further noted that the Commercial Court has been bolstered with the addition of two Deputy Registrars and two Assistant Registrars.
NO
NAME
CURRENT STATION
NEW STATION
REGISTRARS
1
HW Kisakye Mary
Lukwago Kaitesi
Registry of Planning, Research
and Development
Registry of Magistrates’
Affairs & Data Management
2
HW Ereemye Jumire
James Mawanda
Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs
and Data Management
Registry of Public Relations
and Communication
3
HW Atingu Beatrice
Stella
Anti - Corruption Division
Alternative Dispute Resolution
Registry
4
HW John Paul Edoku
Commercial Court/Registry of
Planning, Research and
Development
Registry of Planning, Research
and Development
DEPUTY REGISTRARS
5
HW Waninda Fred K.B
Jinja High Court Circuit
Mbale High Court Circuit
6
HW Kaweesa Godfrey
Mediation Registry
Lira High Court
7
HW Ntalo Nasulu Hussein
Soroti High Court
Mukono High Court Circuit
8
HW Borore Julius
Kyaka
Masaka High Court
Commercial Court
9
HW Akullo Elizabeth
Ogwal
Mukono High Court
Registry of Magistrates’
Affairs and Data Management
10
HW Mukanza Robert
Mbale High Court
Jinja High Court Circuit
11
HW Didas Muhumuza
Criminal Division
Family Division
12
HW Chemeri Jessica
Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs &
Data Management
Commercial Court
13
HW Khainza Eleanor
Mary
Mediation
Registry of Planning, Research
& Development
14
HW Sayekwo Emmy
Godfrey
Moroto High Court
Soroti High Court
ASSISTANT REGISTRARS
15
HW Ssalaam Godfrey
Ngobi
Lira High Court
Criminal Division
16
HW Lubowa Daniel
Mubende High Court
Mediation
17
HW Okumu Jude
Muwone
Land Division
Commercial Court
18
HW Kyampaire
Dorothy
Commercial Court
Jinja High Court
19
HW Ijang Maureen
Eunice
Family Division
Mukono High Court
20
HW Mubiru Nassif
Umar
Mukono High Court
Moroto High Court Circuit
21
HW Namutebi
Christine Kellen
Masaka High Court
Land Division
22
HW Naluyima Rania
Mbarara High Court
Arua High Court Circuit
23
HW Namutebi Christa
Jinja High Court
Commercial Court
CHIEF MAGISTRATES
24
Abiti Samson Loum
Lira
Moyo
25
Adoko Joe Fay
Nwoya
Lira
26
Omara Innocent David
Moyo
Nwoya
MAGISTRATES GRADE 1
27
Bwambale Daniel Busathiro
Masaka
Alternative Dispute Resolution Registry
28
Subira Pheona
Kyazanga
Masaka
29
Nakibinge Latif
Kyazanga