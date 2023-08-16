Judiciary deploys 96, transfers magistrates

The Judiciary has in its biggest shake-up, deployed 96 of the newly appointed judicial officers and transferred 74 others in its effort towards fostering a more efficient and effective court system.

The newly deployed judicial officers include six registrars, five assistant registrars, and 85 Grade One magistrates.

According to the press statement released last evening by the Judiciary’s media unit, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny – Dollo said: “We believe the new deployments of 96 new judicial officers and the transfers will not only enhance the efficiency of our courts but also reinforce public trust in the judicial process. This move aligns with our mission to efficiently and effectively administer justice.”

While releasing the list, the chief registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, said the transfers and deployments have been informed by caseload and the fulfillment of the Chief Justice’s promise to extend judicial services to the people.

She added that with the deployment of the new magistrates, many courts have been fully operationalised.

The new courts include Toroma, Ishongororo, Busesa, Ndaija, Ruhama, Karugutu, Omoro, Kicheche, Kyankwanzi, Amudat, Maracha and Nyadri.

Others that have benefited from the new deployments are Atiak, Mulanda, Hakibale, Kisinga, Kakindu, Kyangwali, Kiyunga, Kyanamukaka, Kigumba, Kasanda and Kyarusozi.



Ms Langa said case backlog in the magistrates’ courts is expected to reduce significantly.

According to the statement, the deployments are with immediate effect, while the transfers are with effect from September 1.

IMPACT ON THE BENCH

With the addition of the new magistrates, the magistrates’ courts now have 457 judicial officers.