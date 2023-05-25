Judiciary driver who complained about low pay granted bail

The Judiciary driver who complained about low salary was Thursday arraigned in court in Kampala and formally charged with promoting hate speech against judges after spending three days in Luzira prison.

Stanley Kisambira appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu who read the charges to him.

The 46-year-old resident of Sazzagulu zone in Mukono District pleaded not guilty to the charge and applied to be released on bail.

After examining Kasambira’s grounds for bail application and the sureties he presented in court, Ms Kamasanyu granted him Shs10 million non-cash bail. His sureties were each bonded at Shs5 million, also not cash before he was ordered o return to court on June 12 for further mention of the case.

Kasambira's woes started last week after an audio recording in which he was expressing his dissatisfaction about his low salary went viral on social media.

Prosecution states that Kisambira on May 12 2023, within Uganda, through a computer, shared on Judiciary transport WhatsApp group information to wit a recorded audio which was likely to promote hostility against judges in the Judiciary, in that judges' salaries are unfairly over and above those of their drivers and that a driver can decide to cause road accidents by ramming into a moving truck thereby, killing the judges and their bodyguards.



Kisambira who was first detained last week before he was, days later, released on police bond was rearrested Monday morning when he went to report himself at Kampala Central Police Station.

In the audio recording, Kisambira who has been driving Justice Godfrey Namundi who is a judge in Mbale District, said the Shs235,000 monthly salary was not enough to cater for his family needs.

In the same audio clip, he claimed that the low pay could prompt him or any other driver in his position to cause an accident, killing all the car occupants, including his principal.

After the audio recording went viral, Judiciary PS, Pius Bigirimana, said he would not risk the lives of the judicial officers in the hands of what he described as liars like Kisambira.

He noted that Kisambira receives approximately Shs1.3 million per month in addition to the known Shs235, 000 salary.

“This driver lied. He receives Shs200, 000 as operation funds, he gets a salary of Shs237,000 and also receives a consolidated allowance of Shs720,000 every three months. Shs1.125m is given to him every quarter as consolidated welfare money.This means that in total, Kisambira gets around Shs1.35 million but then he goes around telling lies. I have written to him to show causes to why disciplinary action must not be taken against him,” Mr Bigirimana said on May 19.