Judiciary promotes 10 to Principal Magistrate

“This recruitment is to fill positions in the expanded Judiciary structure that provides a career ladder between the position of Chief Magistrate and Magistrate Grade One, and whose goal is to improve access to justice to people,” the press statement issued by Ms Maria Theresa Nabulya, the communications officer of JSC, read in part.

The appointed officers include Timothy Lumunye, Daniel Bwambale Busathiro, Martins Kirya, Irene Nambatya, Rehema Nassozi Ssebowa, Abert Asiimwe, Sanyu Mukasa, Esther Nahirya, Stella Okwongo Pacular and Jane Tibagonzeka.

As of December 2021, there were a total of 328 magistrates of all grades.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Mr Jamson Karemani, said: “This is going to help us to improve service delivery and the end beneficiaries will be the people we serve. We thank the commission for the timely appointments though more of these are still required.”