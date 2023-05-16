Judiciary speaks out on driver who threatened to kill judge

The Judiciary management has said it has reached out to its staff member, a driver, who a few days earlier came out complaining over the peanuts he receives as salary and allowance.

Mr Stanley Kisambira, in an audio clip which went viral on social media, claimed that receives Shs200,000 as salary and the same amount for allowances, per quarter.

The driver who has been working at the Judiciary for a period of 15 years said that he is very annoyed and that can do harm to others.

“I am a driver. I can ram into a stationery trailer, killing all occupants, including the judge and bodyguard.”

Following his claims, the Judiciary administration said Monday that they are offering guidance to the complainant on how best to address his concerns.

“While it is true that salaries of non-judicial staff are low like for workers in other institutions, the Judiciary Management has made interventions to bridge that gap. This is to reassure all Staff of the Judiciary that everything is being within the laid down legal precincts to further address their welfare concerns,” reads part of the statement.

Though the approved salaries of drivers may be inadequate, judicially management added that they resolved that the allowances for all non-judicial staff including drivers be enhanced in line with CSI No.6 of 2018 on duty facilitation allowance.

“This was an intervention to facilitate the lower cadre of staff, specifically non-judicial staff whose salaries have not been enhanced. As a result of the above intervention, each driver is paid a reasonable consolidated monthly allowance paid out on a quarterly basis. Added together with the salary, the total monthly payment for a driver is over Shs1 million,” the statement further reads.

The payments, Judiciary emphasised, exclude duty-facilitating allowances and operational funds.

Regardless of one’s payment, management said every staff member benefits from health insurance services.