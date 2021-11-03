Prime

Judiciary stuck with over Shs26b bail cash

The Chief Registrar of Courts of Judicature, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, addresses journalists in Kampala yesterday . PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Cash bail is used as a guarantee that a suspect in a criminal matter will return for a trial. The same money is returned to that person at the end of the trial whether it ends up in an acquittal or conviction unless court orders that it is forfeited to government.

The Judiciary has said they are stuck with more than Shs26b bail refund money, which has not been picked by court users who have gone through the criminal justice system.

