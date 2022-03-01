Juicy perks enjoyed by Parliament commissioners

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is under fire for allegedly using social media to abuse deputy Speaker Anita Among.

Mr Zaake holds the powerful and lucrative position of Parliament commissioner, who among others, is charged with responsibility of recruiting, promoting and exercising disciplinary control over persons holding public office in Parliament.

With these responsibilities come perks and benefits. While we were not able to obtain figures of how much the commissioners are paid in allowances and other emoluments, a source privy to the inner workings of the House said commissioners get security, bigger allowances, and government cars chauffeured by a driver appointed by Parliament and have travel benefits.

“You know that is the body that runs Parliament and, therefore, comes with a good pay cheque and other benefits. You see these people being driven in government cars and have security, so the position has more benefits than what other MPs get,” the source said.

While appearing before the rules and privileges committee yesterday, Mr Zaake told the members that while he was yet to file his defence, he has already been stripped of some of the privileges accorded to him as a commissioner.

“After all, I was already found guilty of these allegations even before the matter first came up on the floor of Parliament. On February 11, my security detail, to which I am entitled as a commissioner of Parliament, was unceremoniously withdrawn without any explanation,” Mr Zaake said.

The parliamentary commission is provided for in the Constitution of Uganda and Section 2 (2) of the Administration of Parliament Act.

The 11th Parliament has 10 commissioners, including the Speaker, who is the chairperson, deputised by the deputy Speaker.