Juicy perks enjoyed by Parliament commissioners

Left-Right: MPs Jonathan Ebwalu, Martin Ojara, Godfrey Macho and Mary Nakato appear before the Rules committee on February 22, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • While we were not able to obtain figures of how much the commissioners are paid in allowances and other emoluments, a source privy to the inner workings of the House said commissioners get security, bigger allowances, and government cars chauffeured by a driver appointed by Parliament and have travel benefits. 

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is under fire for allegedly using social media to abuse deputy Speaker Anita Among.

