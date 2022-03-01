Zaake to MPs: Anita Among should be facing disciplinary

Mityana Municipality legislator, Mr Francis Zaake. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Mr Zaake is being probed over following his alleged abusive tweets directed towards the deputy speaker.

The Mityana Municipality legislator, Mr Francis Zaake, has said the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, should be the one appearing before the House Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, and not him.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.