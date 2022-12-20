Justice Buteera tells new human rights commissioners to tackle abuses

The deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, on Tuesday evening used the swearing-in event for the three newly appointed commissioners of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) to urge them to focus on addressing the current wave of human rights abuses in the country.

The new commissioners sworn-in are Simeo Nsubuga, Lamex Omara and Col Steven Basaliza, bringing the total number of commissioners and chairperson to seven.

The trio now joins the chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya, commissioners; Crispin Kaheru, Shifra Lukwago and Jacklet Atuhaire Rwabukurukuru

“Your appointment comes at the time when there is a public outcry on violation of human rights activists and citizens of Uganda. Therefore, the process of handling complaints on human rights violations must ensure that victims receive effective redress expeditiously and that the perpetuators are held accountable for the human rights violations,” he said.

Justice Buteera also urged the new commissioners to always work with other government agencies and not in isolation.

“As you take on this assignment, you must always remember that you are part of the other institutions of government that have to work together for the desired national development,” he said, adding: “Always consider all your decisions important to the people of Uganda.”

He also urged them to serve with humility, integrity, make decisions regarding their commission.

Speaking at the same swearing-in event, the chairperson of the commission, Ms Wangadya congratulated the trio into what she called defenders’ family.

She also appealed to President Museveni and the general public to support them carry out their constitutional mandate.

“I want to appeal to the President and government in general to support us to execute our mandate. We need to be empowered with resources for basic items like computers, stationery, staplers, pens, diaries, sanitizers etc. we need motor vehicles and fuel to enable us move and do investigations, monitor human rights situation in the country, visit places of detention, do civic education.”