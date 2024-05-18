Kabale traders in tears as fire consumes properties worth millions

The police in Kabale are investigating circumstances under which a fire gutted one of the commercial buildings in Kabale town causing damage worth millions of shillings.

The building, located on the Kabale main road opposite Kabale central market, housed two shops: Tayebwa James Electronics and Designers Zone. The incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 5AM.

The police fire brigade team responded swiftly and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread throughout the entire building. The cause of the fire is not yet determined, and police investigations are underway.

The Kabale District Police Commander Mr Joseph Bakaleke said: “The cause of the fire is not yet established but the police investigations have commenced to find out what exactly happened. Several shop items were burnt to ashes.”

The owner of the Designers Zone shop, Ms Gloria Aharikundira, believes that the fire was deliberately set by unknown arsonists who removed bricks from the building before igniting the shop items. She expressed frustration over the significant loss caused by this malicious act.

“The cause of the fire was an intended act of malice by arsonists. We have registered a serious loss because of this malicious act,” she said.