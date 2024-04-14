Kabale woman held over murder of her son - police

Police in Kabale District have arrested a female resident of Rwakakyerengye Village, Bugarama Parish in Kaharo Sub-county on allegations that she participated in the murder of her 25-year-old son.

Kigezi regional police commander Elly Maate has identified the accused as Resta Twekasomuhangi and the deceased as Richard Turinawe, a resident of the same village.

“It's alleged that the deceased has been involved in acts of domestic violence against his parents at their home several times and his parents have been reporting to local leaders and police. On the April 11 at around 2pm, he attacked his stepfather Sinema Wensislus and bit off his mouth,” he said.

He added: “Wensislus, together with Twekwasomuhangi, saw that it had become too much and hired boda-boda riders from Nyakigugwe stage who caught Turinawe and tied him up on the kiosk where his mother sells vegetables from.”

It's further alleged that the two- plus a stepbrother only identified as Mugisha and many others got a hoe handle and used it to assault him one by one until he started asking for water to drink.

“The stepfather untied him and left the scene while staggering to the water tap at Nyakigugwe Primary School which is opposite the scene of crime. Upon taking some water, he collapsed and died instantly,” police explained.

Maate added that the stepfather and the victim’s mother sent for a coffin where the body was placed, taken home and buried on Friday at 8am.

According to police, local residents and other leaders in the area reported the matter to Kaharo Police where the officers further informed their superiors at Kabale police station for further management.