Woman accused of killing her son rescued from mob

A 34-year-old mother accused of stabbing to death her three-year-old son has survived lynching after police on Saturday intervened and rescued her from a mob at Vanguard Ward in Laroo-Pece Division in Gulu City, northern Uganda.

The suspect, a mother of three, is also accused of attempted strangulation of her three-month-old daughter who is now hospitalized and in critical condition.

Neighbors believe the woman acted out of rage following a heated disagreement with her husband Friday evening.

“They have always had public disagreements and fights. They had one last evening. I suspect this was the cause,” one of the suspect’s neighbors, Mr Chris Otim said.

According to Otim, the suspect on Saturday afternoon found her son playing with his fellow children in the compound before she called him in the house. It emerged moments later that she had stabbed him to death.

She was intercepted as she allegedly tried to dump her unconscious daughter in a pit latrine.

The baby was found injured around the neck before she was rushed to hospital.

By the time Mr Andrew Nyeko, the LCI Chairperson of Vanguard Cell arrived at the suspect’s home, angry residents had pounced on her.

“I called the police. She (suspect) was also rushed to Gulu regional referral hospital where she is getting treatment for injuries she sustained from the beating,” Mr Nyeko said.

Mr Nyeko said the suspect’s husband fainted and was rushed to the same hospital upon learning about the incident.

"He is also receiving treatment at the hospital, along with the wife who is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). I did not receive any complaints from either of them having family disputes," Nyeko said.

By press time, police officers headed by Mr Patrick Kidega, the OC Station, Gulu Central Police Station, were recording statements from witnesses and had sealed off the scene of crime.

Kidega who called for calm among the neighbours and relatives of the family said once investigations are complete, charges of murder and attempted murder would be preferred against the suspect.