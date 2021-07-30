Kaberamaido woman admits killing husband over sexual starvation   

By Emmanuel Eumu More by this Author

The Grade one magistrate court in Kaberamaido District was sent into silence after a woman admitted to stabbing her husband to death on grounds of sexual starvation for about six months following an extramarital affair with an undisclosed woman.

Ms Scovia Aciro, a resident of Alauu A village, Swagere parish, Ochero Sub County, Kaberamaido District, said she was missing her marital rights to sex which had been infringed through infidelity.

Ms Aciro who says she ‘‘wasn’t receiving sexual satisfaction as she had always wished’’ appeared for mention of charges before grade one magistrate, Emmanuel Pirimabe for a crime of murder committed July 19, 2021 in Alauu A village.

Pleading guilty, Aciro said she committed the act after her now deceased husband, Robert Oleka, with whom they had been in love for only 6 months, started to sexually starve her.

“My affair with him was still fresh. I needed his sexual presence but he went in for another lady in the neighbouring village. I followed him on that night but I didn’t mean to kill him. I just wanted to hurt him but sadly, he died,” she explained to court on Thursday.

Grade one magistrate, Pirimabe remanded her until August 19 saying ‘‘he has no mandate to hear the matter, since it is capital offense.’’

Advertisement

Relatives to the deceased told Daily Monitor after the court session that deceased Oleka ran from the other woman’s home back to his kinsmen where he collapsed to death upon being stabbed by the jilted wife.

John Oleka further said his relative died shortly after the internal organs emerged from the stomach.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com