Kabuleta remanded to Luzira prison over 'sectarian' YouTube video

Former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta has been arraigned in Nakawa Court in Kampala on charges of promoting sectarianism before he was remanded to Luzira prison.

Kabuleta was arrested on Monday from his party, National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) offices in Bugolobi and detained in police custody for questioning before he was on Wednesday taken to court.

Kabuleta, 50, was charged with the offence of promoting sectarianism contrary to section 41 (1) of the Penal Code Act Cap 120. He was charged alongside one Prossy Ayebare.

He was remanded until December 14 when he will be returned to court to further mention of the case.

Mr Kabuleta was on Monday arrested from his offices by plain-clothed security operatives before he was bundled into a waiting van commonly known as a drone and driven away.

The party officials said he was then taken to an unknown location, until Wednesday when he was arraigned in court.

Case

The charge sheet signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo states that Kabuleta, Ayebare and others still at large on or about May 30, 2022 in Kampala District made/uttered and published on a YouTube channel "Joseph Kabuleta" titled "National Economic Empowerment Dialogue-Press Conference" statements contained in a video, which statements are likely to create alienation or despondency, raise discontent or disaffection, and promote feelings of ill will or hostility among the Banyarwanda, Bahima and Banyankole.