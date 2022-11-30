Kabuleta remanded to Luzira prison over 'sectarian' YouTube video
What you need to know:
- It's alleged that on May 30, Mr Kabuleta and other members of the party held a press conference in Kampala where they alleged that social service delivery in Mbarara is based on ethnic lines of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga and Banyankole.
Former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta has been arraigned in Nakawa Court in Kampala on charges of promoting sectarianism before he was remanded to Luzira prison.
Kabuleta was arrested on Monday from his party, National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) offices in Bugolobi and detained in police custody for questioning before he was on Wednesday taken to court.
Kabuleta, 50, was charged with the offence of promoting sectarianism contrary to section 41 (1) of the Penal Code Act Cap 120. He was charged alongside one Prossy Ayebare.
He was remanded until December 14 when he will be returned to court to further mention of the case.
Mr Kabuleta was on Monday arrested from his offices by plain-clothed security operatives before he was bundled into a waiting van commonly known as a drone and driven away.
The party officials said he was then taken to an unknown location, until Wednesday when he was arraigned in court.
Case
The charge sheet signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo states that Kabuleta, Ayebare and others still at large on or about May 30, 2022 in Kampala District made/uttered and published on a YouTube channel "Joseph Kabuleta" titled "National Economic Empowerment Dialogue-Press Conference" statements contained in a video, which statements are likely to create alienation or despondency, raise discontent or disaffection, and promote feelings of ill will or hostility among the Banyarwanda, Bahima and Banyankole.
If convicted on charges of promoting sectarianism, Mr Kabuleta faces up to five years in jail.