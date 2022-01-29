Prime

And yet Kakwenza still writes bluntly in a Banana Republic

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija

By  Andrew Kaggwa

What you need to know:

  • Banana Republic, Where Writing is Treasonous. This book caused Kakwenza Rukirabashaija to get arrested recently. Andrew Kaggwa reviews the book.

By now, even if you did not care that much, you have an idea of who Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is. Many prefer to call him Kakwenza.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.