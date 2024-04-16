Kampala businessman remanded over defaming Muyenga chairman 

A 49-year-old Kampala businessman and his wife have been arraigned in court for allegedly defaming Muyenga LCI chairperson, Yasin Omari.

Naphitali Asiimwe, a resident of Kanyogoga zone, Bukasa Parish, Makindye Division in Kampala and his 31-year-old wife, Judith Asiimwe were on Tuesday produced at Buganda Road Magistrates Court for claiming that Mr Omari was behind the death of their four-year-old son.

Naphitali was remanded to Luzira prison until April 22, 2024 when he will return to court for further mention of the case while his wife, being a mother of a five-month-old baby, was released on court bail of Shs1 million not cash.

The couple was charged alongside one Geoffrey Ssemata, a 28-year-old resident of Bukasa zone in Makindye, Kampala District. Ssemata was already in Luzira prison.

They are charged with the offence of libel which they denied before the chief magistrate, Mr Ronald Kayizzi.

Prosecution states that the trio and others still at large on August 13, 2021 at Muyenga in Makindye Division, with intent to defame Omari, unlawfully published or circulated audios and videos that he was behind the death of atheir son because of political wrangles within their village (Muyenga).

The audios/videos are said to have been false and have caused hatred, ridicule, contempt and damage to the reputation of Mr Omari.

Court heard that the accused persons circulated the videos urging "people not to vote leaders who kill people."