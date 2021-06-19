Kampala streets cleared as police order vendors to go home

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Security agencies on Saturday deployed to enforce government measures announced by President Museveni on Friday evening to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Traders who had turned up at Kikuubo trading centre, Kampala this morning pictured looking on after finding it locked following presidential measures announced Friday evening to contain the spread of Coronavirus

📸 @kakumirizi2002 #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/ITI4MqofzZ — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 19, 2021

Several traders and vendors who were found in the central business district Saturday morning were ordered to go home.

VIDEO: The current situation downtown Kampala as security operatives order vendors to go home following government measures announced by President Museveni Friday evening to contain the surging cases of Coronavirus in the country

📸 @kakumirizi2002#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/WqPI2O5KB9 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 19, 2021

Some traders who had turned up at Kikuubo trading centre, found the buildings locked and while some willingly went back home, others kept around which forced the police to chase them away.

VIDEO: This video recorded on June 19, 2021 shows police officers ordering fruit vendors to leave the streets downtown Kampala after President Museveni on June 18 announced new measures to contain the surging cases of Covid-19

🎥Michael Kakumirizi#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/Mh3VXVOSHi — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 19, 2021

Police officers also ordered fruit vendors to leave the streets downtown Kampala.

Mr Museveni on Friday declared a total lockdown after the country registered 234 deaths in the last one month.

VIDEO: Manafwa RDC Ahamada Washaki disperses mourners at the burial ceremony of one Rosemary Nandutu, 98, at Busangai village, Muluhu parish. He accused them of flouting Covid-19 SOPs

🎥 Yahudu Kitunzi#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/1zlhVvxdqz — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 19, 2021

“Kikuubo and other business centres should be closed. Those Kikuubo places are very dangerous. But the food markets should remain open, but the sellers should camp there,” he directed.

VIDEO: Police chase people out of Kampala City after President Museveni on Friday evening announced more measures to contain the surging cases of Coronavirus in Uganda

🎥 Michael Kakumirizi#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/nUf2okQy9b — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 19, 2021

‘‘All cross boundary and inter-district movement of public or private transport is banned for 42 days starting June 18 (10pm local time). The movement of persons needs to be stopped since it is the cornerstone of the rise in cases,’’ the President added.

Uganda's Covid-19 death toll has since shot up to 584, as of June 19.