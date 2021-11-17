Kampala under tight security after deadly bombings

A military police personnel pictured standing near a cordoned-off area where a suspected bag with a bomb was found near Lugoba police post in Kawempe Division, Kampala on November 17, 2021. PHOTO/MICHEAL KAKUMIRIZI

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ugandans have been urged to remain on high alert after Tuesday's attacks.

Armed police and soldiers patrolled the Ugandan capital Wednesday as security was stepped up following twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State that killed three people in the heart of Kampala.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.