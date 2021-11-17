Islamic State group claims responsibility for Kampala bombings

A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a fire on cars caused by a bomb explosion near Parliament building in Kampala, Uganda, on November 16, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing on Tuesday in the Ugandan capital Kampala that killed three people and left several others wounded.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.