Kamuli School gets Shs360m post-Covid recovery support

Pupils of Bulamuka Primary School in Kisozi Sub-county in Kamuli district are to benefit from a Shs360m post-Covid recovery support from Rotary Clubs and Prudential Uganda.

The support is for renovation, refurbishment and construction of Nursery School, classrooms, sanitation facilities, kitchen, water tank, and to stock the library.

The support was made possible by Kampala Rotary Clubs 7 by 7, comprising Rotary Clubs of Kampala City, Bugolobi Morning Tide, Bweyogerere Central, Kampala E-JAZZ, Maharaba and Rotaract Clubs of Tank Hill and Kansanga Hope Community Initiative.

Tetteh Ayitevie, the Prudential Chief Executive Officer, whose company donated Shs260m, said they are committed to helping people create positive impact in their lives and support them to live well, for longer and are glad to support the Rotary Clubs with whom they share the community vision.

He disclosed that under the company’s Covid Recovery Fund to support institutions and address the effect of the pandemic, they allocated funds and partnered with the seven Rotary Clubs of Kampala City Initiative.

The Covid Recovery Fund is provided by Prudential Uganda, with support from the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of prudential plc in Asia and Africa, and Chairman’s Challenge volunteering programme that brings together people from across the group to help communities.

“We have provided the money but the most important is for the community to ensure that their children come to the school before they go to the farm and get a good education,” Tetteh said.

Rotary District 9213 Governor, Mr Mike Sebalu, urged parents and communities to ensure their children enroll, attend and complete school to secure their future as an obligation, and called for revival of community service spirit, parenting values to raise productive and responsible children hence citizenry.

Dr Lawrence Were, an Old Boy, through whom the Rotary Clubs engaged with the school, said the school was rundown during the Covid period.