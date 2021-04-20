Kamuswaga turns 50, calls for divine intervention over Kabaka’s health

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

The hereditary ruler of the Kooki Cultural Institution, (Kamuswaga) His Royal Highness (HRH) Apollo Ssansa Kabumbuli II has called on religious leaders in the country to pray for the Buganda King, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The Kamuswaga made the expression as he celebrated his 50th birthday on April 19 at his Royal Palace in Rakai town council, Rakai district.

While addressing his subjects at a function limited to just over 200 guests due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kamuswaga said he recently got information that his cultural counterpart was unwell.

“I heard of Kabaka’s unwell situation recently but I urge all religious leaders to pray for His Majesty. He’s a hereditary leader just like me. When something is bad with him, I feel bad too. Besides, our forefathers were good friends and so should we,” he stated.

The Buganda Premier Mr Charles Peter Mayiga recently said that the Kabaka was suffering from an allergy in response to the concerned Baganda who were curious about their King’s health.

HRH added that Kabaka’s health condition should not spark off divisions among his subjects but instead unite them to pray for him.

“Whenever a problem emerges, it calls for unity but not disunity. Let the religious leaders come up and lead us to pray for the King”, he said.

While celebrating his birthday, the Kamuswaga urged his subjects to continue protecting the girl child if the society is to live in harmony.

“We need to protect the girl child if we are to live in a developing society because in most cases, when these girls become young parents, the gender based violence cases will be on a rise hence having many loitering children,” he explained.

The Kooki Premier (Katuukiro) Mr Iddi Kiwanuka revealed several developmental projects that the institution had set up in a bid to uplift people.

“Agriculture and education are key sectors we as the Bakooki should not ignore if we are to develop. Our forefathers survived on Agriculture but with education, we shall practice modern farming,” he said.

He said the institution will always provide necessary support to farmers and institutions of learning that will be aiming at uplifting Kamuswaga’s subjects.

