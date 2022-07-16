Kamwokya LCIII chairperson killed while on road run in Kampala city

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which the LCIII chairperson of Kamwokya, a city suburb was attacked and killed on Saturday morning by unidentified assailants riding on a motorcycle.

James Kakooza, a resident of Kamwokya 2 B, Kamwokya Church Zone Central Division, Kampala was attacked while on a morning workout near Centenary Park, according to police.

“The incident happened today (16.07.2022) while he was on his usual morning run as he was approaching Yusuf Lule road along Centenary Park,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesgyire said in a Saturday morning statement.

Scene of crime officers pictured gathering evidence near the body of James Kakooza on July 16, 2022. Photo/ Video grab

It is alleged that two unidentified men riding on a motorcycle hit the 54-year-old Kakooza with a blunt object on the head and later fled the scene.

“Police was informed about this act of murder and responded immediately. With the help of CCTV cameras - both private and public- we shall be able to trace the culprits and bring them to book,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.