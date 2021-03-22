Kanungu leaders call crisis meeting over death of lions

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

By Alfred Tumushabe More by this Author

Following the death of six climbing lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park, security and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) officials have organised a meeting with the local leaders tomorrow in order to deliberate on measures to safeguard wild life.

The lions were found dead on Friday evening, about 500 metres on River Ishasha on the boundary of Uganda and DR Congo.

The Kanungu deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Guard Rugaaju Ahimbisibwe, yesterday said they suspect that poison could have been used to kill the young female climbing lions.

Their heads, feet, tails, hearts and livers were cut off and taken. Mr Rugaaju added that 10 vultures that fed on the carcases died at the same spots.

“We urge all residents to stop killing the wild animals because they benefit the country through tourism. I have called for a meeting on Tuesday with local leaders from the sub-counties of Nyanga and Kihihi, and UWA staff to look into this matter and see how to safeguard the wildlife,” Mr Rugaaju told Daily Monitor.

Village, parish and sub-county chairpersons and councillors in the two sub-counties are expected to attend the meeting.

Advertisement

“Kanungu District security committee has started investigation to establish how poachers managed to enter the very well protected area unnoticed,” Mr Rugaaju said.

Samples have been extracted from the carcases of both lions and vultures by doctors and taken to Kampala for further examination.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com