Kanyamunyu released from jail

Kampala businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu has been released from prison after serving his sentence for shooting dead child rights activist, Kenneth Akena in 2016.

Kanyamunyu was sentenced to five years and one month in jail but he has served three years and five months upon remission.

Mr Kanyamunyu was released Friday morning, according to Uganda Prisons authorities.

The spokesperson of the Uganda prisons service, Mr Frank Baine said Mr Kanyamunyu was released upon making his earliest period of discharge.

"He is being integrated into the society after serving his punishment. We are optimistic that he will not re-offend," Mr Baine said.

According to Mr Baine, the convicted businessman was discharged like any other prisoner.

Kanyamunyu was sentenced to prison for manslaughter on November 12, 2020 after pleading guilty. The DPP withdrew murder charges against his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari who was in his company at the time the offence was committed.

Initially, he was charged with murder and he denied the charges. But later as the trial progressed, and with growing evidence, a twist happened around August which accelerated the disposal of the case. Mr Kanyamunyu changed his plea of “not guilty” to “guilty.”

Mr Kanyamunyu had secretly and voluntarily approached the Acholi cultural leadership and elders to reconcile with his victim’s family. He voluntarily pleaded guilty under the traditional justice mechanism mato-oput.

He proceeded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and requested to remove his name from the criminal trial to enable him complete the justice process under the mato-oput process. He also requested for plea bargaining.