Kasese attack: four unclaimed bodies laid to rest

Four unclaimed bodies from the June 16 attack by suspected ADF rebels on Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese district have been laid to rest.

A joint team of the police and army buried the unclaimed and unidentifiable bodies individually in separate graves at the cemetery of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital, with proper labeling for identification.

The attack on the school left about 44 people dead. Among the victims were 38 students and other members of the community. The attackers burned 17 bodies beyond recognition, making identification a challenge.

After conducting DNA tests on both parents and burnt remains, the government was able to identify and match 13 out of the 17 bodies, which were then handed over to their respective families. In addition, the body of a girl was discovered partially buried in the jungles of DR Congo. Following a DNA test, this body was also returned to her family in Kasese.

However, the four bodies remained that remained unclaimed were held in a mortuary at the Mountain Division headquarters in Muhoti Barracks, Fort Portal City, for over two months as DNA tests repeatedly failed to find matches with any samples.

Given the ongoing costs of keeping the bodies, the government decided to give them a proper burial.

The State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga, explained that;

“These bodies had overstayed in the mortuary and keeping them was becoming too costly for the government therefore we had no option but to give them the decency they deserve. They will be exhumed anytime their relatives are found,” Mr Kabbyanga said.

UPDF soldiers lower to the grave a coffin containing the remains of of one of the four unidentified students from the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School attack. The unclaimed bodies were buried at the cemetery of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital on August 25. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Captain Dr. Daniel Okello, the in charge of health operations at Shuuja, said to ensure their proper identification in case of future matches, each body was labeled with a number.

Mr Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Police spokesperson urged relatives who were still missing loved ones from the Mpondwe Lhubiriha attack to provide more samples at Mpondwe Police Station for further DNA tests.

Maj Gen Olum, the commander of Operation Shuuja, revealed that since the attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School, security forces had been diligently pursuing the rebels.

Out of the suspected six students abducted, three were presumed dead based on available information.

“We suspect the total number of students abducted was 6 including one girl who was killed and her body was recovered. DNA was conducted and the body was handed to her family. We also suspect other two boys who were abducted were killed and buried in areas where we have not reached according to the information we are getting,” he said.

Lt. Joe Walusimbi, the Kasese Resident District Commissioner and head of security, assured the public that security measures were heightened in the aftermath of the attack. He emphasised the importance of using recognised routes for travel between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure safety.

“We want to assure the people of Kasese that the security is tight, and people should resume their daily activities (day and night) as previously. Strictness will be on those porous borders therefore whoever wishes to carry out business in the two countries of Uganda and DRC ‘must’ use the recognised routes,” he said.