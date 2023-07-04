Kasese School attack: Three more student bodies identified

Police have successfully matched the DNA of three more bodies of students who were burnt beyond recognition in the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School attack to those of their parents and relatives.

The attack was reportedly orchestrated by the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) on June 16. A total of 38 students lost their lives in the attack, 17 of whom were burnt beyond recognition.

Last week, the government handed over 11 of the bodies after their DNA had been matched to relatives.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, the police spokesperson, Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Fred Enanga, said: “We continue to call more relatives to come forward and give us more biological samples so that we can successfully match the samples to the four human remains of children that were burnt.”

The new batch of students identified by DNA are Edgar Athwanzire, 16, Royse Muhindo, 18, and Amina Rashid Biira, 17.

In another development, the police have cautioned the public against recording the reaction of children, who find out that they are not related to their “fathers”.

DNA

According to the police, the increase in the demand for paternity tests has led to the abuse of children’s rights, especially the right to privacy.

“You find people taking photographs and videos of children who are heartbroken [after finding out they are not related to their fathers] and sharing them on social media. Men are seeking paternity to get reassurance that the children are truly theirs,” SCP Enanga said.

He added: “Some men after learning that the children they are staying with are not theirs, contemplate suicide, and others are rebuking the children and insulting their partners.”

SCP Enanga said the children’s welfare, education, and future become uncertain as the alleged fathers will not have a legal obligation to pay child support.

“We would like to warn the public against recording children at a loss of relationship, it is traumatising so use maturity in handling these DNA things,” he said.

He also cautioned people seeking DNA to go to certified health facilities so as to get proper results.