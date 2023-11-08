Kasese pupils studying in collapsing shelters

Pupils in Kasese District are studying under dilapidated structures, which is posing a risk to their lives and aiding school drop out.

The Kasese District Education Officer, Mr Ernest Bwambale Thabugha, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that while many government-aided schools operate in old structures, some can barely shelter all the learners.

“We have 260 government-aided schools and many of them have poor classrooms and toilets,” Mr Thabugha said at the weekend.

At Buhuhira Primary School in Busongora North County, pupils study in classrooms on the brink of collapse.

The government-aided school, established in 1982 by parents, received government grant status in 1997.

Both parents and the government have been supporting it.

In 2002, the Kasese District local government constructed a two-classroom block with an office, currently accommodating Primary One and Primary Two pupils. However, 155 pupils study in dilapidated structures.

Mr Nason Bwambale Black, the head teacher, said: “The school has an enrollment of 633 learners, but 155 of the pupils don’t have enough classrooms.”

He added that although parents had raised funds to construct the two-classroom block, it can no longer accommodating all the learners.

The structures consist of very old iron sheets, mud, and wattle supported by poles, but on the verge of collapse.

“We are currently used by P3 and P4 pupils, while P5 students study in a nearby Catholic Church,’’ he said.

Mr Elisha Matison, a P4 class teacher, said poor infrastructure has negatively impacted learning, forcing many pupils to drop out of school.

“During the rainy season, the classrooms become muddy, making learning difficult. Learner’s books get wet and they remain standing until the rain stops. During the dry season, dust inconveniences learning,’’ he said.

Mr Black also revealed that they lack enough staff houses and pit-latrines.

“We only have two pit-latrines and 60 desks. The staff quarters at the school can only accommodate four teachers, so the rest arrive at school late because they have to trek from long distances,’’ he said.

Mr Eliphaz Muhindi, the chairperson of Kasese District, said Buhuhira Primary School was instrumental during the National Resistance Army (NRA) guerrilla war.

“The school served as a camp for the NRA guerrilla fighters during the struggle to liberate Uganda. It’s a high time the government allocates more resources to build structures,’’ he said.

Mr Rogers Isemalhambo, a parent, expressed his willingness to work with the school administration to organise a fundraising drive to improve the school’s standards.

“If the school administration can engage, we can solicit money and support our school,’’ he stated.

