Kassanda South MP arrested after UCU student stabbed to death during Makerere guild campaigns

Kassanda South MP, Mr Frank Kabuye and two other people are being detained by police following the death of a Uganda Christian University (UCU) student during Makerere University guild presidential campaigns.

The three were arrested Thursday night after Michael Betungura Bewatte, a 27-year-old Law student at UCU-Kampala campus and resident Kikoni Zone B, Makerere 3 Parish, Kawempe Division in Kampala was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle in a scuffle between supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) as the two camps campaigned ahead of the guild elections that had been scheduled to take place on July 15, 2022.

Betungura Bewatte. Photo/Courtesy

“We have arrested three people whom we believe were part of the chaos. These are; Hon. Frank Kabuye who is detained at CPS Kampala, Ssekidde Allan currently detained at Wandegeya police station and Kabuurwa Muzafaru who is detained at old Kampala police station. It is alleged that during the campaigns a scuffle ensued between two Political party supporters that resulted in the stabbing of the deceased by students who were allegedly led by Hon. Kabuye Frank among others. The Police were informed and upon reaching the scene we found blood stains believed to be for the deceased inside Nsibirwa Hall where he hid there after the scuffle that led to his stabbing,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Police said they were still trying to trace for more suspects.

“Meanwhile, it is also alleged that the fight was between the NUP and FDC Political factions. The NUP team led by Kabuye Frank turned violent after a disagreement, leading to the stabbing,” Mr Owoyesigyire added in a Friday morning statement.