Katakwi District planner remanded over land fraud

The Katakwi District physical planner was Friday remanded to Katakwi government prison over allegations of fraudulent land transactions.

Mr Martin Aleli appeared before the Katakwi grade one magistrate Agnes Abalo who read to him the charges, before pleading not guilty.

The prosecution states that Aleli fraudulently demarcated land from 2010 to 2024, including Plot 132 Block 3, plot 48 on Block 3, and Plot 100 on Block 3. He is also accused of failing to provide proper planning for plot 132 block 3 during the same period within Katakwi town.

Mr Aleli's attempt to seek bail didn't materialize as Mr George Engena, the resident State Attorney Katakwi told the court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing and expressed fears that the accused once granted bail, would jeopardize the investigations.

"Having the accused in custody is essential as the office is considered a crime scene and investigating officers are actively going through necessary documents," he stated.

The magistrate on hearing the submission by the State Attorney, remanded Mr Aleli until February 26, 2024, when he will return to court for further mention.

Mr Aleli's lawyer (Mr Onyait) said that the charges are speculative, adding that there are no corruption-related charges in the file so far.