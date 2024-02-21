Stop fueling land grabbing, MUK don tells real estate dealers

Prof Wilber Ahebwa, a senior lecturer at Makerere University has asked real estate dealers to reinforce government in fighting rampant land wrangles currently haunting the country.

Instead of seeking solutions to the problem, Prof Ahebwa said many real estate dealers are instead fueling land grabbing which has dented the business.

“Land fraud is becoming another societal problem in this country. It is unfortunate that some people we run to for assistance to either buy or sell land are part of the racket,” he said during the grand opening of Genesis Wealth International Ltd, a real estate firm in Kampala.

Prof Ahebwa urged the proprietors of the company to exhibit a high degree of honesty and redeem the image of the real estate business.

“People will trust you with business only when you are trustworthy. You derive your name from the Bible, please protect that name,” he added.

The company’s managing director, Mr Stephen Kiyingi, said being a victim of land fraud, he knows what other people go through after losing money in dubious land deals.

“I was once on Kyeyo (working overseas) and I know many people there want to invest their money in buying land back home but end up being duped. I want to assure the public that our company is a registered entity and tax compliant. So, we have a name to protect and promise never to betray our clients,” he said.